Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.57. Santos shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA raised Santos to a “buy” rating and set a $7.94 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

