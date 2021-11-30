SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post sales of $9.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.28 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $142.96. The company has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $26,815,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

