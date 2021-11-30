Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $226,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

