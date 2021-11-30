Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce $192.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.25 million to $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 596,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

