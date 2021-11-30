Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$42.35 on Tuesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

