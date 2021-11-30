Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.