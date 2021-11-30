Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.09 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

