Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $941.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

