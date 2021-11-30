Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Trading Down 1.2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.95 and last traded at C$44.10. 33,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 398,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.65.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming to a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10.

In related news, Director John Albright sold 1,932,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.44, for a total transaction of C$87,804,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,634,164.46.

About Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

