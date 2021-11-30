Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

