Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CAO Maria G. Freve Sells 382 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CAO Maria G. Freve sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $23,237.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 164.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

