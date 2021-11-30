Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21.

