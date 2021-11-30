SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.36. 65,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,163,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

