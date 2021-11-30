Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $410.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$410.00 and last traded at C$410.00, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$410.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$389.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$381.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1.01.

About Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

