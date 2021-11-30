Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.96

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.