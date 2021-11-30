ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Head to Head Analysis

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60% NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49%

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 94.64 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -165.21 NovoCure $494.37 million 19.60 $19.81 million ($0.27) -345.74

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShockWave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ShockWave Medical and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $238.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $180.43, suggesting a potential upside of 93.28%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

