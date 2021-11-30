Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €211.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €211.00 ($239.77) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.45 ($210.74).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €155.50 ($176.70) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.