Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €211.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €211.00 ($239.77) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.45 ($210.74).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €155.50 ($176.70) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

