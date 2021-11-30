Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 162.30 ($2.12) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.53. The company has a market capitalization of £111.43 million and a P/E ratio of -33.81. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 347,000 shares of company stock worth $53,150,000.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

