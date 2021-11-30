Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 129.66 ($1.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £290.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.07. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 72.32 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

