Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £968.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,073.01. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

