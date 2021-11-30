Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £401.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

