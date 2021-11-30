Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 53.3%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKFRY shares. HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 56,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.