Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Expands By 129.4%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

