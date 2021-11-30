Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Grows By 95.7%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ALNA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

