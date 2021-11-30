Short Interest in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Grows By 81.3%

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. BCLS Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

