Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Grows By 70.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,575.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

