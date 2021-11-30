Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rises By 245.2%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the October 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Cielo’s payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

