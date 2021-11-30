Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Decreases By 74.2%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CEM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,429. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

