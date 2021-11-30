Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Declines By 73.7%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 177,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,356. Cohn Robbins has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,160,158 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 266,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

