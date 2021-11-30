Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Rises By 257.7%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the October 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.7 days.

Shares of ENRFF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

