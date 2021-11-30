Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Decreases By 57.1%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 205,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.86. FedNat has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.