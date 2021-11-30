Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Drops By 59.6%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIOGF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,568. Fiore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

