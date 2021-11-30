Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Rises By 91.5%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GEG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164,292 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

