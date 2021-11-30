Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Decreases By 43.3%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,690,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRNH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 2,277,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,856. GreenGro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc engages in the sale of greenhouse systems, as well as hydroponic supplies through its retail store in Anaheim, California. Its products include commercial vertical grow technologies, extraction labs, solar systems, greenhouses, and gro rooms. The company offers Genobreeding service, which provides genetic fingerprinting of cannabis strains.

