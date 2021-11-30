Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Decreases By 43.3%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,690,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRNH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 2,277,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,856. GreenGro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
