Short Interest in Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Rises By 493.4%

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 493.4% from the October 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRSO opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Grow Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

