Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Declines By 55.5%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

