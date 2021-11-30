Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Drops By 66.7%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Lonking stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. Lonking has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

