Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Grows By 157.8%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the October 31st total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 682,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 3.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 18.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 56.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 997,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 361,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MCMJ stock remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

