Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Grows By 89.5%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,347.0 days.

NEMTF remained flat at $$127.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

