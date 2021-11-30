Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Increases By 468.4%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 468.4% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pontem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,726,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $972,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pontem by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pontem stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Pontem has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

