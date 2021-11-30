Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Expands By 300.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Potomac Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

