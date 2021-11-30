Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Increases By 200.0%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

