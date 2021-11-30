Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Declines By 70.6%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURRY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

