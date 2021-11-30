Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Expands By 118.5%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the October 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

TPLWF stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

