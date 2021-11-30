Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 39.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TSR stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. TSR has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
