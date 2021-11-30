Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 39.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSR stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. TSR has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 81.94%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

