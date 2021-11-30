Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Decreases By 69.1%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TRCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.