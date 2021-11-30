Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Decreases By 69.1%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of TRCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
