Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Decreases By 56.7%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 193,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

USAK stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $159.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in USA Truck by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.