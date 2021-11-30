Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Decreases By 56.7%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 193,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
USAK stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $159.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $23.56.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
