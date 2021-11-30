Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Expands By 280.6%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 280.6% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

