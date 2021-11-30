Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Grows By 125.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.