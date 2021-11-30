Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Grows By 125.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
