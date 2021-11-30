Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SMEGF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.40. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.